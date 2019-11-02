Homepage :: Government in action
VN could import more farm produce from Ivory Coast, Deputy PM says
14:48 | 02/11/2019
VGP - Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said Viet Nam expects to import more products of Ivory Coast’s strengths such as raw cashew and cotton.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (left) meets with Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan on October 31, 2019 . Photo: VGP

Hue made the above remark at his meeting with Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan on October 31 during his visit to the African country.

The two-way trade value stood at US$1 billion, of which Viet Nam’s cashew import from Ivory Coast reached US$600 million.

Ivory Coast Vice President Duncan said he was impressed by the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, adding that the International Monetary Fund and the African Development recommended Ivory Coast study economic development models of several countries in the region, including Viet Nam.

Duncan expressed his hope to foster cooperation with Viet Nam in such fields like rice cultivation, improving quality of healthcare workforce, education and training, and information technology development in favor of administration reform.

The pair agreed on the importance of establishing a legal framework for bilateral cooperation, pledging to further beef up negotiations and signing of documents such as investment encouragement and protection agreement and double taxation avoidance agreement.

Hue took the occasion to extend Vietnamese leaders’ invitations to the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of Ivory Coast to visit Viet Nam in the future./.

By Thuy Dung
