VGP - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 7th ASEAN – U.S. Summit in Bangkok on November 4, within the framework of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fifth from right) at the event

Speaking at the event, the PM hailed the U.S. as one of the longest-standing partners of ASEAN and its commitments to the bloc.

He wished that the U.S. will manifest its responsibility and support ASEAN’s central role in shaping regional rules-based architecture.

The PM also welcomed and encouraged U.S. investors to join infrastructure and energy development projects in ASEAN.

Highlighting the importance of the East Sea and countries’ responsibility for the world’s lifeline, through which US$ 3.4 trillion worth of goods pass annually, he reiterated ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea which was reaffirmed by their ministers of foreign affairs in July, saying that countries and parties concerned are responsible for protecting peace, strengthening stability, promoting dialogues, enhancing collaboration to together build the East Sea into an area of peace, cooperation and prosperity.

The leader expressed commitment of Viet Nam, the next ASEAN Chair, to continuing to push up the ASEAN – U.S. ties for the sake of peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

U.S. national security advisor Robert C.O’Brien, for his part, affirmed the U.S.’s commitments to the region and welcomed the launch of the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific.

In order to help nations join regional integration more deeply, he said the U.S. has proposed the Blue Dot Network initiative that will set standards for big infrastructure projects.

The U.S. also promises to work closely with ASEAN in mechanisms formed and led by the bloc, the official added.

On regional and global issues, he reaffirmed U.S. stance, opposing acts that hinder legal economic operations in the sea, not respect sovereignty and sovereign right of countries and international law in the East Sea. The U.S. side wished that ASEAN member states will stay united while parties concerned will exercise restraint to peacefully settle disputes, respect the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and soon reach an effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the official highlighted.



ASEAN countries reaffirmed their stance on supporting trade liberalization, respect to law and responsible behaviours. They called on powers to exercise restraint and not let differences, especially in trade, cause adverse impact on regional environment./.- VNA