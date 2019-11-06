VGP - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 5 hosted separate receptions for Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan and Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Ichita Yamamoto in Ha Noi.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosts reception for Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan, Ha Noi, November 5, 2019 - Photo: VNA

At the meeting with the Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, Ngan said that the Vietnamese legislative body is promoting parliamentary diplomacy with other countries, including traditional friends like Armenia.

She suggested that the two NAs should create conditions for their agencies to exchange experience in law building, and increase mutual visits to explore new potential for cooperation.

Chairwoman Ngan asked her guest to convey her invitation to visit Viet Nam to President of the Armenian NA.

The Vice President of the Armenian NA, who is also Chairman of the Armenia-Viet Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group, pledged that the group will do their best to further the cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of politics and economy.

He affirmed that leaders and people of Armenia treasure the ties with Viet Nam, hence the visit to Viet Nam by the Armenian Prime Minister in July this year.

Vahe Enfiajyan stressed that the Armenian NA is willing to work with the Vietnamese counterpart to raise their partnership to a new level. He suggested that the Vietnamese NA set up a parliamentary friendship group with Armenia soon.

He conveyed to NA Chairwoman Ngan an invitation to visit Armenia from the President of the Armenian legislative body.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosts reception for Governor of Japan’s Gunma prefecture Ichita Yamamoto, Ha Noi, November 5, 2019 - Photo: VNA

During the reception for a delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, led by its Governor Ichita Yamamoto, Ngan stressed Gunma and Vietnamese localities are enjoying sound relations, adding there are some 4,000 Vietnamese workers and students in the Japanese prefecture.

Yamamoto lauded the contributions made by Vietnamese people in Gunma, which, he said also help bolster cooperative ties between Vietnam and Gunma, as well as promote socio-economic development in the host locality.

The administration of Gunma prefecture pledges to create the best conditions for Vietnamese apprentices, he said, highlighting the move is part of the Memoranda of Understanding inked between Gunma and the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The Japanese governor said that his prefecture will arrange a visit to Viet Nam for a larger-scale business delegation to study investment and cooperation opportunities in the country, and affirmed that in his role, he will continue efforts to enhance cooperative relations between Gunma and Vietnamese localities as well as Japan and Viet Nam as a whole.

By Hoang Ha

