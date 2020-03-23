VGP – Two more people contracted COVID-19, bringing Viet Nam’s patient tally to 118, according to Ministry of Health.

The 117th is a 30-year old man residing in Tan Hung District of the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

He travelled to Cambodia and stayed in Infinity Hotel in Phnom Penh between March 9-19.

On March 16, he got fever, cough and shortness of breath and returned to Viet Nam on March 19 via Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province.

He was sent to Tay Ninh’s General Hospital for quarantine and treatment.

The 118th patient is a 23-year old woman from Chau Phu District of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

The woman had been working in Galaxy casino in Cambodia for nearly two week before returning to Viet Nam on March 19.

Upon arriving at the Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province, she showed symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and was taken to the locality’s general hospital for quarantine and diagnosis.

By Huong Giang