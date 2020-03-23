Homepage :: Ministerial activities
Save for later reading Send to friends Print
Health ministry reports two more COVID-19 infection cases, tally hits 118
14:56 | 23/03/2020
VGP – Two more people contracted COVID-19, bringing Viet Nam’s patient tally to 118, according to Ministry of Health.

The 117th is a 30-year old man residing in Tan Hung District of the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

He travelled to Cambodia and stayed in Infinity Hotel in Phnom Penh between March 9-19.

On March 16, he got fever, cough and shortness of breath and returned to Viet Nam on March 19 via Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province.

He was sent to Tay Ninh’s General Hospital for quarantine and treatment.

The 118th patient is a 23-year old woman from Chau Phu District of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

The woman had been working in Galaxy casino in Cambodia for nearly two week before returning to Viet Nam on March 19.

Upon arriving at the Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh province, she showed symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and was taken to the locality’s general hospital for quarantine and diagnosis.

By Huong Giang
  View by time
  Reader opinion
 
Turn off Vietnamese typing Automatic typing Telex VNI VIQR  
Fullname Email address  
  Title
 
  Content
 
 
 
Save for later reading Send to friends Print
Latest news
Other news
Questions and Answers
Termination of labor contracts
Unilateral termination of labor contracts by the employees
Declaring false medical information may be subjected to criminal handling
Forms of labor contracts
Types of labor contracts
View all
Cabinet Accountability
Deputy PM highlights positive signals in five months
Minister stresses improving efficiency of public, foreign investment
Ministers of Industry and Trade, Natural Resources and Environment questioned by NA
PM clarifies relations with China at National Assembly hearing
PM Dung to speak at NA accountability hearing
View all

Topics

Video
Audio